Katy Perry Makes Bank for American Idol and Is Proud of It

After hearing the news that American Idol would be returning to TV next year, we were full of questions: Who would the next judges be? Would J.Lo continue to serve up amazing glam moments? Would Ryan Seacrest give up his spot at Live with Kelly?

Nevertheless, we were giddy with excitement, and since the announcement that Katy Perry would take one of the coveted judge's seats for the new season, our enthusiasm was brought to a whole other level. Perry seems pretty thrilled by the news too, and the "Bon Appetit" singer's reported $25 million paycheck (and what would be the biggest salary in the show's history), according to TMZ, is the cherry on the cake (or in the pie?).

The news came up during Perry's appearance on 103.5 KTU with Carolina Bermudez on Tuesday. The radio show host asked the songstress if it bothers her that the entire Internet is talking about how much she's getting paid for the gig, and Perry had the perfect response for any naysayers: "I'm really proud that, as a woman, I got paid," she said. "And you know why? I got paid like more than like pretty much any guy that's been on that show. And, by the way, I love men. So I'm a paid woman and I'm ready for a beautiful man."

No matter how big the payout, Perry's ultimate goal is finding America's next rising star. "This show is about finding real talent, making peoples' dreams come true and additionally hearing their stories," she said. "I want to see you. I want to hear you. I want to witness you."

If Perry's dedication to the show doesn't just make you want to go out and line up for auditions, then we don't know what will!