Katy Perry Kissed an American Idol Contestant and He Did Not Like It

A guy not liking a kiss from Katy Perry? It happens.

During the two-night season opener of American Idol, 19-year-old cashier Benjamin Glaze, who hails from Enid, Okla., auditioned for the show and received a smooch from the “Firework” singer moments before he started to perform for her and the rest of the judges.

When Glaze walked into the studio, he told them that he liked working as a cashier because it helped him meet “cute girls.” Luke Bryan asked him, “Have you kissed a girl and liked it?” in a reference to Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl” single.

“I have never been in a relationship and I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship,” Glaze responded.

When Perry heard him say he had never kissed a girl before, she said, “Come here. Come here right now.” She stuck out her cheek for him to give her a kiss on the cheek, and as he moved toward her cheek, the songstress turned her face toward him and kissed him on the lips. “Katy!” he yelled. “You didn’t!”

Perry threw up her arms in delight.

While the move would’ve been a dream come true for some, Glaze told the New York Times after the episode aired, “I was a tad bit uncomfortable.”

He added, “I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special. Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no. I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.”

Although the kiss went down in October, fans hit the Twitterverse with mixed reviews when the show aired this week, with some calling the kiss “sexual harassment” or “weird,” and others saying he was one lucky man.

It was a forced sexual act. Imagine if this was from a male judge. Has @katyperry not taken anything from the #metoo movement? #americanidol — Molly Fletcher (@molfizzle) March 12, 2018

Am I the only one who was seriously uncomfortable about the Katy Perry kiss on #AmericanIdol? It’s super weird and awkward and not asked for . . . — Nikki Smith (@cmsfamily) March 12, 2018

This was not okay. He was only comfortable with a kiss on the cheek. She ignored his boundaries. Guys deserve the same respect as girls. Public apology seems in order here. — Allison Swearengen (@_aswearen) March 12, 2018

Consent isn't just for women. Katy should have asked for his consent before kissing him. Men can suffer sexual assault from women and that is what this is. Whether he feels it was or not. Not recognizing consent for all parties involved helps to perpetuate rape culture. — Amanda Vinova (@mandapotpie) March 14, 2018

lucky son of a gun — FilmGamer (@Serious_George) March 12, 2018

Despite the Twitter buzz, Glaze told the Times he has put his feelings about the kiss behind him. Although he didn’t make it past that round, the smooch helped him get more airtime. “So in that way, I’m glad she did it because it’s a great opportunity to get my music out,” he said.

So far, Perry hasn’t responded to the chatter, but she did post a gif of Mickey and Minnie Mouse smooching on her page after the show aired. “#benjaminglaze #americanidol,” she captioned it.

Glaze told the outlet he didn’t feel sexually harassed and was glad that Perry tweeted about him.