Katy Perry Hits the Amalfi Coast in a Low-Key $210 Bikini

Katy Perry’s reign as the ultimate vacay bikini babe continues on Italy’s Amalfi Coast and this time you can totally cop her killer beachside style.

Tanned, toned, fit (and ready), this California Gurl went for a dip on Thursday in a zig-zag patterned Valimare Monte Carlo string bikini ($210; valimare.com). The superstar looked positively low-key with her cropped platinum cut and a pair of simple studs as her only accessory.

BACKGRID

The singer's no stranger to bikini-clad paparazzi shots. Earlier in the week, Perry was spotted visiting the Blue Grotto in Capri wearing an incredibly KP-esque one-shoulder cheetah-print one-piece. Later, Katy Kat was photographed paddle boarding in the Mediterranean Sea, clad in plum-hued Eres bikini with gold accents, which she paired with a chic bucket hat.

The courtside killer queen also shared her own FOMO-worthy beach photo last week. “Charging up before I light up,” Perry captioned a photo of herself soaking up the moonlight in a glam chevron-patterned cover-up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWX4DEIFMwu/?taken-by=katyperry ⚡️🌝charging up before I light up 🌝⚡️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Judging from the photos, we can say with some certainty that KP is *not* afraid to ~catch feels~.