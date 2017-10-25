See Birthday Girl Katy Perry's Life in Hair

Let's be honest, birthday girl Katy Perry is kind of, well, the birthday girl of all birthday girls. Everything about her—from her obsession with all things cotton-candy pink, to her colorful, retro glam ensembles, wild hair colors, and even her song entitled "Birthday"—screams fun with a capital "F."

Born 33 years ago today, the singer rose to stardom in 2008 with her first hit single "I Kissed a Girl." From there, it's been full speed ahead for Perry, who's continued to put out chart-topping singles. To name a few, the songstress released "Hot n Cold" on her second album, One of the Boys. Then, in 2010, Perry released her third album, Teenage Dream, which was packed with party anthems, including "Teenage Dream," "California Girls," "E.T.," and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)."

Getty(2)

As Perry's music career progressed, her style kept evolving in a big way. Back in 2008 when she was just getting her footing in the music biz, the singer still had a flair for retro-inspired ensembles, but her looks were nowhere near as bold as they are today. After all, it'd be quite the feat to outdo some of her latest stage costumes.

In the midst of her style evolution, the singer has simultaneously been switching up her looks in the beauty department. Proving that she's a total hair color chameleon, Perry's hair has transformed more in the past five years than most of ours does in a lifetime. See Perry's transformation through the years.

And so, in honor of the star's big day, we thought it totally fitting to round up her best beauty moments. Because, let's be honest, that girl can rock bright blue locks—or even pink or purple—like no one else. Happy birthday, Katy!