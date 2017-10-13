Katie Holmes and Her Cold-Shoulder Gown Illuminate a Toronto Party

Who does Katie Holmes turn to when she needs to look fantastic? Zac Posen.

That’s what she did on Thursday in Toronto, where the mom to little Suri Cruise stepped out for the 180th anniversary of Canadian luxury retailer Holt Renfrew. For the occasion, Holmes upped the fashion ante in a deep blue Zac Posen gown with a floor-grazing off-the-shoulder design and pink and blue embellishments.

George Pimentel/WireImage

Holmes regularly turns to Posen for custom head-turning gowns, and later took to Instagram to thank her friend for the piece. “Thank you @zacposen for the beautiful dress!” she wrote in the caption.

Before the evening kicked off, the actress shared a glimpse at what it’s like to get ready for such a fabulous night. She posted a photo of herself in the glam chair with her makeup artist Genevieve Herr, who also shared several behind-the-scenes photos (click through on the 'gram to view them).

#bts with gorgeous @katieholmes212 for a #vogue event hair @djquintero #makeupbyme #holtrenfrew A post shared by Genevieve Herr (@genevieveherr) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Thanks for the close-up, Herr.