Katie Holmes Admits She’s Not Worried About Suri Cruise Becoming a Teenager

In our eyes, we may still see Katie Holmes as Joey Potter, the wide-eyed Dawson’s Creek character the world grew to love on TV. But to little Suri Cruise, Holmes’s 11-year-old daughter, the actress is simply mom.

On Wednesday, Holmes headed to Today to promote her latest flick, Logan Lucky. Yes, the movie looks worth a visit to the box office, but the 38-year-old star also opened up about a matter of personal importance: her relationship with little Suri.

In the video above, Today host Matt Lauer asked Holmes if she’s nervous to watch Suri turn into a teenager, one that perhaps doesn’t want to hang out with mom as much. Naturally, Holmes didn’t seem too nervous. “She is 11-and-a-half and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well and I’m enjoying this time. I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years,” she said.

Lauer gave her a fair warning, explaining his 13-year-old daughter Romy no longer considers him cool. “I never was cool,” Holmes hilariously replied. “I got nothing to lose. I’m totally ready for this.”

Of course, Holmes looked fab on her way to the morning interview in New York, where she wore brown printed pants with a matching silky blouse, black pumps, and a white, oversize handbag.

There’s no way Holmes is losing her It-girl status anytime soon.