Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Have the Sweetest Mother-Daughter Hockey Date

It's no secret that Katie Holmes can't keep her cool when it comes to sports. Case in point: her dramatic reactions to last month's anxiety-inducing U.S. Open match, where she expressed every emotion in the rainbow.

And, on Saturday, the Dawson's Creek alum proved that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as she enjoyed a mommy-and-me hockey date with her daughter, Suri Cruise, while watching the New York Rangers face off against the New Jersey Devils.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

Seated next to the 11-year-old, Holmes laughed and exchanged remarks with her tween twin, who showed off her fashion credentials in an all-pink outfit, pairing a fuchsia striped sweater underneath a ruffled pale pink jacket, and accessorizing with a sweet pink bow.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

The actress went for an equally casual look and dressed down in a cozy white hoodie, light wash jeans, and sunglasses. She pulled her brunette locks back into a relaxed bun, revealing a fresh face.

Proving that it's all about the company, the beaming mom appeared carefree despite the nail-biting game, which saw the Devils take victory at 3-2.