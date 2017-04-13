Katie Holmes's Throwback Photo of "Sweet Angel" Suri Cruise Will Melt Your Heart

Suri Cruise is seriously the cutest.

Katie Holmes took to Instagram today to mark Throwback Thursday with the sweetest photo of her little girl, proving once again that she definitely takes after her photogenic mom. In the undated black-and-white snap, the star's look-alike daughter poses in a picturesque outdoor setting as she holds back her hair and smiles. The fashionista wears a stylish pleated dress and has a mini backpack in her hand.

The proud mother and actress appropriately captioned the 'gram of her now 10-year-old child with a string of pink bow emojis—Suri has become known for wearing the chic accessory—and wrote: "#tbt my sweet angel."

#tbt my sweet angel 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

But this is far from the first adorable throwback snap that Holmes has posted on social media. She frequently shares pictures of herself as child, many which bear a striking resemblance to her mini-me Suri.

#tbt my big brother and me #proudsister 💕💕💕 @stjohnsjesuit A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

#tbt summer days Me at age 4 ☀️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

#tbt #theicestorm what a huge gift to be cast in this movie at 17. I am so grateful to have the privilege to make movies. ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

#nationsiblingsday #babyoffive #love A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in this family.