Katie Holmes's Throwback Photo of "Sweet Angel" Suri Cruise Will Melt Your Heart

Suri Cruise is seriously the cutest.
Katie Holmes took to Instagram today to mark Throwback Thursday with the sweetest photo of her little girl, proving once again that she definitely takes after her photogenic mom. In the undated black-and-white snap, the star's look-alike daughter poses in a picturesque outdoor setting as she holds back her hair and smiles. The fashionista wears a stylish pleated dress and has a mini backpack in her hand.
The proud mother and actress appropriately captioned the 'gram of her now 10-year-old child with a string of pink bow emojis—Suri has become known for wearing the chic accessory—and wrote: "#tbt my sweet angel."
But this is far from the first adorable throwback snap that Holmes has posted on social media. She frequently shares pictures of herself as child, many which bear a striking resemblance to her mini-me Suri.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in this family.