Katie Holmes Low-Key Supported Jamie Foxx in New York City

At first blush, simply being in the same room as someone at a party might not seem worth noting, but for a Hollywood couple that has kept their relationship under wraps for nearly four years, it's a very big deal.

According to E! News, Katie Holmes and rumored lover, Jamie Foxx, made a rare, albeit separate, appearance at Privé Revaux Eyewear's flagship store launch in New York City on Monday night.

Dressed in a gray wool coat, Foxx, a brand partner for the eyewear line, was spotted arriving at the event around 7:30 p.m. After mingling with fans, the 49-year-old made his way to the DJ booth to spin a couple of tracks, and It's around this time Holmes, 38, reportedly arrived at the bash, looking timeless in a black dress and a vintage pink coat.

Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Stepping away from the DJ booth, Foxx eventually made his way to the same room as Holmes, but the Logan Lucky star ultimately departed without her suspected man, who stayed at the party for a while longer.

Though they've never publicly confirmed their relationship, photos of them holding hands during a twilight stroll on the beach recently had everybody talking once again. "They are really happy," an insider previously told E! News. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love."