Katie Holmes Just Chopped Off All of Her Hair 

If 2017 has taught us anything it's that the lob is one of the most flattering hair lengths on everyone—which explains why the running list of celebs that have opted to switch things up with a collar bone-grazing cut keeps growing.

While the lob has been an obvious hair trend on the red carpet, there's a more bold cut that's been having a moment, too: the pixie. And the latest celeb to try this even shorter length? Katie Holmes.

The actress was spotted catching a flight at New York's JFK airport last night with a dramatically shorter haircut. Holmes chopped off her wavy lob into a pixie. Rather than sticking with short choppy layers for a Mia Farrow-esque look, the actress's style is parted down the center with long, curtain-like bangs.

London Ent/Splash

She also kept the sides longer too with gradual layers that go down to the nape of her neck.

BACKGRID

This isn't the first time the actress has cut her hair into a pixie. She had a similar short cut almost 10 years ago. Verdict's out whether or not Holmes's new look is for an upcoming role, but we can't wait to see how she styles her pixie on the red carpet.