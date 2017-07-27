Katie Holmes Brings Back the Paint-Splatter Look Like a Street Style Queen

by: Isabel Jones
July 27, 2017 @ 4:15 PM

This year has brought us a great many things: Rumi and Sir Carter, J-Rod, Celine Dion in snakeskin. But we must say, Katie Holmes’s show-stopping street style has been one of our very favorite developments.

Keeping her fashionable streak alive, the Dawson’s Creek alum stepped out in N.Y.C. on Thursday looking autumn-ready in a pale pink button-up blouse that she tucked into a pair of black paint-splattered skinny jeans (shop a similar look here).

Holmes accessorized the casual-glam ensemble with chic three-band black sandals bearing golden buckles (shop a similar look here), a black belt with a silver hardware, a delicate gold necklace, a generous white shoulder bag, and a pair of smoky purple-gray Miu Miu Rasoir sunglasses (shop a similar style here).

The actress flashed a smile as her photo was snapped:

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Just last Sunday, Holmes was spotted wearing a similarly fabulous ensemble in the West Village, comprised of an ultra-chic purple kimono and frayed hem jeans.

RELATED: Katie Holmes’s Chicest Street Style Looks

Straight killin’ it, Ms. Holmes.

