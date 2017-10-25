Katie Holmes Mirrors Audrey Hepburn with Her New Pixie Cut

Katie Holmes is making us feel like it's 2008 all over again, as she dramatically debuted freshly shorn locks at Bergdorf Goodman's FAO Schwarz pop-up on Tusesday.

Sporting one of her shortest 'dos since her chin-grazing bob nearly a decade ago, the Dawson's Creek alum explained that the new chop is for one of her upcoming films. "It's for a role. I'm getting ready to play a woman in a movie called The Doorman," the actress stated while speaking with People. "She's an ex-Marine and she's a warrior. I'm excited. I'm training. I'm sore."

Holmes paired her new pixie with a moody floral frock and a delicate gold pendant around her neck. She played up her eyes with black liner, and added an extra hint of femininity with rosy cheeks and subtle pink lips.

Sophie Fritzl/startraksphoto.com

Celebrity hairstylist DJ Quintero explained that the gamine style actually took three cuts to achieve. "She really wanted it to move on camera so it was actually like three haircuts," he said, referring to the 38-year-old's tousled lob and a layered pixie that she was spotted wearing last week. "We did it over the weekend and it kind got shorter and shorter and shorter."

When asked about the inspiration behind the transformation, he teased: "We were trying to find a balance between something feminine but kickass cause she's working really hard — her body looks incredible."

Is it just us, or are you also getting major Audrey Hepburn vibes?