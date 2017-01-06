Katie Holmes's Makeup-Free Selfie Is the Only #BeautyInspo We Need for 2017

Simply gorgeous.

Katie Holmes took to Instagram today to ring in the New Year with a fresh-faced selfie, and dare we say she is making us want to go au naturel for the next 12 months. The former Dawson's Creek star appears to be wearing no makeup in the snap, but she looks more beautiful than ever—her skin is literally glowing and her brunette strands are styled in natural messy waves. Holmes—who celebrated her 38th birthday last month—topped off the winning beauty combo with her signature smile, a striped T-shirt, and a pink knit cardigan.

"Happy January," she captioned the stunning photo along with a pink heart emoji.

Happy January 💕 A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:51pm PST

Earlier this week, the actress revealed her positive outlook for 2017 by posting a 'gram of a neon sign that read "Keep On Keepin’ On" in bright letters.

We think Holmes is flawless with or without makeup.