Inside Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Relationship with Each Other's Kids

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly been in a relationship for nearly five years now, but they don't step out together very often.

After months of nothing but a beach pic to show for public displays of affection, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were photographed at the Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Awards Gala in N.Y.C. together on Saturday. And now new details of the star couple's relationship have emerged.

"They still have their own separate lives and they aren’t trying to join them together," an anonymous source told People. "They aren’t focused on what’s next or what the future holds. They are content simply knowing that they enjoy each other’s company and have a good time together. It isn’t about anything more than that."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

That contentment still involves their kids though—Holmes has a daughter, Suri Cruise, 11, from her marriage to Tom Cruise, and Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships, Corinne, 23, and Anelise, 9.

“Katie is close with Jamie’s girls,” said another People source. “She spends time with them even when Jamie’s not there and they have dinner dates. Both girls get along really well with Katie. She’s been in Analise’s life since she was really young so they are especially tight.”

Even though Holmes hangs out with Foxx's daughters, the reverse situation does not happen as much. A source told People that Foxx has not actually spent much time with Holmes's 11-year-old daughter. Even though they've dated for a long time, they do maintain some boundaries.

“Katie was with her family for Christmas and Jamie was with his,” another source told People. “They were apart for New Year’s. It’s not the kind of relationship where they spend every holiday together. It seems to work for them though.”