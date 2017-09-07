Everyone Is Losing It Over This Photo of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

September 7, 2017 @ 6:45 AM
After years of dating rumors, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx seemed to put all of those murmurings to rest with one simple trip to the beach.
The duo was spotted out and about together holding hands while they walked along the shore in Malibu, Calif., with Holmes flashing a smile and looking blissful in a printed blue dress, cat-rimmed sunglasses, and a top hat. As she looked out into the ocean, Foxx was right by her side in a black T-shirt, navy Adidas jogging pants, shades, and a hat similar to hers.
While it's not clear if they coordinated their hat styles, stories about the pair dating have been buzzing since 2013, according to TMZ. Foxx has denied being attached to Holmes in the past, saying they were only "good friends." Friends, who also hold hands on the beach? Seems like they're more than just pals to us!
RELATED: Katie Holmes Says She and Channing Tatum Fight a Lot in Movies
Perhaps an official red carpet appearance is next? Fingers crossed.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Katie Holmes says she's doing the best she can when it comes to raising her eight year old daughter Suri. In an exclusive interview with People the single mom said she often faces moments of self doubt as a parent, and wonders whether she's doing enough to be a good mother. But, she add, you do the best you can. Some days you feels really good about yourself. And some days you don't. Holmes has been a single mother since her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise. And the 35 year old actress said she gets a lot of help from her loved ones when it comes to raising Suri. On top of her own mother and a nanny, Holmes says she also has several good friends who are always willing to lend a helping hand. But she is still trying to find time to focus on herself and her career. She told People, I don't have any. Fear now. I don't have a lot of rules for myself, and I don't take myself that seriously. I feel ready for new challenges. Holmes is set to reprise her role as Jackie Kennedy in a new REELZchannel miniseries called The Kennedys, After Camelot. And she's also starring in the drama Miss Meadows, which will hit theaters November 14th.