Everyone Is Losing It Over This Photo of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

After years of dating rumors, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx seemed to put all of those murmurings to rest with one simple trip to the beach.

The duo was spotted out and about together holding hands while they walked along the shore in Malibu, Calif., with Holmes flashing a smile and looking blissful in a printed blue dress, cat-rimmed sunglasses, and a top hat. As she looked out into the ocean, Foxx was right by her side in a black T-shirt, navy Adidas jogging pants, shades, and a hat similar to hers.

DOBN / RMBI / BACKGRID

While it's not clear if they coordinated their hat styles, stories about the pair dating have been buzzing since 2013, according to TMZ. Foxx has denied being attached to Holmes in the past, saying they were only "good friends." Friends, who also hold hands on the beach? Seems like they're more than just pals to us!

Perhaps an official red carpet appearance is next? Fingers crossed.