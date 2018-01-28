Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Looked So In Love at Pre-Grammy Gala

It's officially time to start brainstorming couple names.

Last night, low-key lovers Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx both attended the glamorous Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards Gala, and they looked so enamored of each other the whole time. Are things getting serious between these two?

For the Pre-Grammy event, 39-year-old Holmes looked ravishing in a floor-length red gown and dark red lipstick. Foxx kept it sharp in a navy blue tux, and while the two arrived separately, they were seated together and looked incredibly cozy throughout the night, smiling from ear-to-ear all the while.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

According to People, Holmes tried to play it coy at the Gala, leaving the table before Clive Davis announced Foxx's presence. However, Davis pulled no punches, calling out the actress!

“This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else,” Davis said, according to the source. “If you’re going to sit together what better night then tonight?”

Holmes and Foxx have been the subject of romance rumors for several years, but they've done a great job keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. However, they've been making more public appearances together lately, and we can't help but swoon over their relationship. They make an amazing couple!