Katie Holmes & Mini-Me Suri Bonded Over Basketball This Weekend

Is there anything better in this world than some quality mother-daughter time? Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were beaming at a Los Angeles Lakers versus Detroit Pistons game in the City of Angels this Sunday. The All We Had actress can shut down the red carpet with the best of them and though some stars opt for heels and high-fashion ensembles courtside, Holmes kept it casual in denim and a sheer black top. Her ten-year-old mini-me was adorable with a fun bow in her hair and a pink cardigan layered over her purple floral-print dress.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

But this, of course, wasn't the first time the mother-daughter duo were mirror images of each other. When Holmes shared a picture of herself on Instagram at four years old in the cutest throwback photo, we couldn't help but immediately think of her daughter.

#tbt summer days Me at age 4 ☀️ A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

And as you might have guessed, Cruise is already quite the style maven. "She'll really tell me [what she thinks]," Holmes confessed of her daughter's penchant for fashion. "Like today I'm wearing brown suede pants, and she said, 'I don't like your pants.' But then she'll say, 'You've got to wear these shoes.' Or 'That's so pretty, Mom. Wear that.' She's got a great eye." And that was over five years ago!

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Next up for Holmes is the release of The Kennedys: After Camelot, which she stars in alongside Matthew Perry.