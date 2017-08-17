Katie Holmes Says She and Channing Tatum Fight a Lot in Movies

Katie Holmes and Channing Tatum just can't seem to get along ... in movies, that is.

Holmes stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in New York City to talk about her new heist movie Logan Lucky, which comes out Friday, and her co-star Tatum. They seem to get along great in real life, but as for the movies, it gets complicated.

In Logan Lucky, Holmes plays Tatum's tumultuous ex-wife, but it isn't the duo's first time playing characters with tension between them. They played a couple who frequently fought in The Son of No One in 2011, and both onscreen dynamics are curiously similar.

"We worked together before and we played a married couple who were fighting all the time and in this movie we’re exes and fighting," Holmes joked to Jimmy Fallon. "I’m like, can we do something where we are not fighting."

Holmes visited the talk show on the same day as premiere of The Tick and wore her chic outfit of a burgundy-purple ruffled minidress with black pointed-toe pumps and a couple simple bracelets for both occasions.

Thank goodness Holmes acts nicer IRL than in the movies. We're sure Tatum is grateful too.