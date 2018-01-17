Katie Couric Is Returning to NBC for the Winter Olympics

Fans of the Today show are in luck, because at this year's Olympics, they'll get to see a familiar favorite back on screen. Former Today co-host Katie Couric will be making her return to NBC in order to co-host the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea alongside Mike Tirico.

Couric has previously co-hosted the Opening Ceremony coverage at three previous Olympics, and she covered six Olympics total during her run as Today co-anchor.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“During my years at NBC, I loved covering the Olympics and showcasing the hard work, dedication and perseverance of athletes from around the world,” Couric said in a press release, according to NBC News. “The Opening Ceremony will be a chance for South Korea to share its culture and customs and for the international community to celebrate this unparalleled display of athletic achievement and sportsmanship. There’s nothing quite like it."

Additionally, Couric is looking forward to working with her co-host Tirico, who is Bob Costas's successor.

RELATED: 3 Olympic Hopefuls You Should Watch For in the 2018 Games

“I’m also looking forward to working with Mike, who brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to everything he does.”

The Opening Ceremony will air on NBC on Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. EST. It will stream for the first tme on the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.