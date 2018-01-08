Katherine Langford Wore Her Golden Globes Gown Backwards for One Simple Reason

Katherine Langford, the actress behind the sympathetic heroine of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and one of 2017's big breakout stars, arrived in style at her first Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Australian pulled out all the stops for her first major nomination and hit the red carpet in a plunging custom Prada gown with a wide strip of crystal embellishment circling its waist.

Langford complemented her statement gown with dazzling Chopard jewels, including a series of rings and a diamond cuff perched at the top of her left ear.

The actress was eager to stand behind her fellow industry members by wearing black in alliance with the Time’s Up movement.

“I chose to be a part of this because it’s what I believe in wholeheartedly, and I’m very glad that I can pair that with a design house that feels very strongly the same,” Langford told InStyle, citing Prada’s like-minded support of the initiative.

in a Prada dress and Chopard jewels. Venturelli/WireImage

While Katherine’s allegiance with the movement is made clear through the color of her gown, Langford also clued us in to a subtle secret behind her LBD: She’s wearing it backwards!

“The original design—this was actually backwards—looked absolutely stunning. But we had an idea last minute to turn it around and use this beautiful open back as the front. And I think both ways it looks absolutely gorgeous,” she explained.

We think the Golden Globe nominee made the right choice.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

In addition to Langford’s sartorial wizardry, the actress pulled off one of our favorite hairstyles of the night with these blinged-out star-shaped appliqué:

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

We can only hope this is just the beginning of the 13 Reasons Why star’s red carpet reign.

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler