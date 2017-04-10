Katherine Heigl Is Proud to Have a Diverse Family, Having Grown Up in One

We know Katherine Heigl from her starring roles in Grey's Anatomy, Knocked Up, and countless others, but her role as a mother is by far her favorite and most cherished. At a junket for her new film Unforgettable, she dished on her family of three children with Josh Kelley and why they decided to adopt their daughters Adalaide and Naleigh.

"When you're a kid and growing up and you're like, 'I'm going to get married someday and have a family,' I knew for certain that I wanted to adopt from Korea," she stated. "My sister's Korean and she's my big sister and hugely important to me and my best friend. I just knew I wanted my family to sort of look like the one I came from. So I always knew I was going to do that."

She continued, "I never thought I would adopt domestically, but that just sort of gracefully happened and it did feel like grace," talking about daughter Adalaide who she also referred to as a "spitfire." Heigl added, "She's going to be seriously running the world one day. Fierce little girl."

The actress gave birth to her son Joshua in December and literally cannot get enough of him and the time she gets to spend with her family. "It's so much better than I could have ever imagined, my life and family," she exclaimed. "It's just trying to remember that and be grateful and try and hold onto it 'cause you do get caught up in the minutiae."