Suits Adds a Very Familiar Face to Its Cast Following the Departure of Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams

Suits fans mourning the loss of Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams got some great news today. Former Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl will join the cast as a series regular starting next season, Variety reports.

Heigl will play Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at Pearson Specter Litt, who will shake things up and will either become the firm's ally or enemy. She'll join returning cast members Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, as well as newcomer Dulé Hill.

"Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” Heigl said. “I have watched ‘Suits’ from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."

Filming for the show's eight season will begin in April in Toronto.

Just yesterday, Adams revealed that he was leaving the show, following the departure of his co-star (and future royal) Meghan Markle. “It’s hard for me to imagine what words, in what order would sufficiently express my love and gratitude to all of the people who have made the last seven years possible,” Adams said in a statement.

“So I will choose the simplest words I have. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It has been an honor working with and for each and everyone one of you.”