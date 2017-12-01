Watch Kate Winslet Demo Exactly How She Could Have Saved Jack in Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack may not have died in Titanic had the plotline been in Kate Winslet’s hands.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 42-year-old Oscar winner hilariously answered some major questions fans have wondered about the iconic film, which turns 20 this year.

The biggest shock? Winslet agreed to a decades-old fan theory that Jack indeed could have fit on the floating door that saved her life. Colbert quizzes her and says, “In the famous line, you say, ‘I’ll never let you go, Jack.”

She didn’t hesitate to give her opinion. “I lie. I know. I know. I agree. I like. I fully lie,” she hilariously says. “He should have tried harder to get on that door.”

As if that weren’t enough, the duo proceeded to demonstrate what this alternate Titanic ending would have looked like by literally hopping atop Colbert’s anchor desk.

In addition, we learned that Winslet did get hypothermia after swimming around cold water for the film. As for that steamy sex scene? They weren’t so sweaty after all.

“I don’t think it was scripted. I think we came up with it on the day,” she said. “It did get quite sweaty in the car, but we were spritzed down with spray Evian bottles to make us look really like in the throes of …”

Another fun fact? Matthew McConaughey was originally supposed to portray Jack, and she admits, for the first time ever, to having auditioned with him.

Watch the full interview above.