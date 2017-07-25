Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Will Reunite Off-Screen for Charity

We're officially never letting go.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio gave us hope for a happy ending IRL for their Titanic characters, Rose and Jack, after announcing that they will soon reunite for a good cause.

With the love saga's 20th anniversary this year, it's only fitting that the Wolf of Wall Street actor pays homage to his beloved role at an annual auction benefit that's thrown by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in St. Tropez, France.

VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio & President Obama Talk Climate Change

On July 26, the winning bidder at the star-studded charity affair—which has boasted an A-list guest list in the past, with the likes of Mariah Carey, Bradley Cooper, and Bono, raising a record $45 million last year—will get to rub shoulders with the iconic stars during a private group dinner in October or November at the New York City restaurant of their choice.

People reports that the dinner date will raise funds for a GoFundMe campaign, which Winslet full-heartedly supports. The Revolutionary Road star hopes to pay the treatment bills of a U.K. mother struggling with cancer, as well as lend support to individuals diagnosed with autism in conjunction with her Golden Hat Foundation.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Dishes on Whether She and Leonardo DiCaprio Will Ever Have a Titanic Reunion

It's unlikely we will snag the winning ticket, but a person can dream!