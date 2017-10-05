Kate Winslet Just Exposed Idris Elba's Unconventional Fetish

Faith Cummings
October 05, 2017

Idris Elba has a thing for feet, and Kate Winslet is here to let the world in on his secret.

While making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, The Mountain Between Us co-stars revealed they had to strip down to their skivvies for one of the movie's more intimate scenes. Winslet was essentially nude, save for her socks per Elba's request. 

"Idris was a bit nervous too and everything was moving a bit slowly so I just said, 'Okay boys, this is what we are going to do...' and we just got on with it," the Titanic actress explained about filming with the 45-year-old and director Hany Abu-Assad. "We got naked but Idris asked me to keep my socks on. I thought he didn't like feet, but it is the opposite. Idris loves feet!"

Elba confirmed his foot fetish, stating: "I've just got a bit of a thing." 

Check out Winslet and Elba's full interview when their episode on The Graham Norton show airs Friday on BBC One. 

Show Transcript

And in entertainment, [SOUND] When I look back in the Titanic experience. It's so, so, close to me. Yes I was 20 years old. I turned 21 on that shoot but, I remember, having this so much feel like it was yesterday. I think the most special thing The best memory I have really was, the cast of the lovely crew. For me that's one of the best things about being in this business. Is getting to work with incredible technicians who are always great, committed, professional fun people to spend time with and to go to work with. And we really have that on Titanic, and of course I walked away with one of the greatest friendships of my life in my back pocket, which is, you know Leo. And, you know, we know each other in, you know, a very unique way I think because of the experience we both have on that film and having to take care of one another and So yeah, those are the kinds of best memories that I have really.

