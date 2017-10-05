Happy Birthday, Kate Winslet! See Her Cutest Moments with BFF Leonardo DiCaprio

Happy birthday, Kate Winslet! The English beauty and our former InStyle cover girl is celebrating 42 years of life today.

It feels like yesterday we fell under the spell of Titanic and its key characters, Rose and Jack, played, of course, by Winslet and the one-and-only Leonardo DiCaprio. And thanks to the iconic film, we now have one of the best relationships in Hollywood history: the 20-year friendship between the two leading actors.

"He's a solid, loyal person," Winslet told People. "He's a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me, but to everyone around him. He still has friends he had when we made Titanic. In many ways he hasn't changed a bit, but in other ways he absolutely has changed."



But despite their on-screen chemistry, Winslet says she's never had a crush on her BFF. "We never fancied each other!" she told ITV's Lorraine. "I know that’s really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing."

Of course, we love the Leo-Kate friendship, but Winslet has proven that her talent branches far beyond Titanic, with an unending resume of wins: not only does she have an Oscar, but you can count an Emmy, three Golden Globes, and even a Grammy Award under her impressive belt!

Happy birthday to the talented and gorgeous actress. We hope it's a good one!