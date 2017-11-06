Kate Upton Was the Most Beautiful Bride at Her Fairy-Tale Italian Wedding

Kate Upton is a married woman! After about a year and a half engagement, the 25-year-old model and her Houston Astros beau, Justin Verlander, have officially tied the knot.

Pro baseball player Verlander, 34—fresh off a World Series win—skipped his team’s celebratory parade on Friday, because, well, he was getting married!

The pair tied the knot in Italy on Saturday during an intimate ceremony, both bride and groom beaming from ear-to-ear.

Upton stood by her husband’s side in a traditional white gown with a massive train and Kate Middleton-esque lace sleeves and overlay. The bride wore her wavy blonde locks at her shoulders, a small section on the right side pinned back in her veil. Upton’s makeup was understated and natural, and she held a bouquet of roses in varying shades of pink.

The bridal party wore millennial pink gowns of different cuts and designs—some wore ruffled off-the-shoulder and halter-styles that hit mid-calf, while others donned simple silky bell-sleeve gowns that fell just past the knee.

RELATED: Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Are Married!

Verlander wore a sleek black tux for the occasion with a white flower pinned to his lapel. His groomsman followed suit, and were all clad in black pants and blazers with matching ties and floral boutonnieres.

I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry ) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:35am PST

From the looks of it, this was truly a fairy-tale wedding.