Kate Upton Is Marrying Justin Verlander This Weekend

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have had one busy week and the festivities aren’t letting up anytime soon. The Houston Astros pitcher helped his team to a World Series win on Wednesday night, and now he’s set to marry his model fiancée Upton this weekend.

According to People, the couple will wed in Italy in just a few days, rolling from one celebration into another. The high-power duo got engaged just before the 2016 baseball season and announced the happy news to the world at the 2016 Met Gala, where Upton debuted her one-of-a-kind ring, designed by Verlander and jeweler Anita Ko.

While Upton and Verlander’s nuptials are sure to be one heck of a celebration, the model wasn’t too keen on wedding planning duties. “Wedding planning is truly a stresser that I hate,” she told InStyle earlier this year.

As for her bridal gown, Upton said she’s taking inspiration from this year’s “runways and different things I’ve worn and feel good in.”

We can’t wait to see the photos from their sure-to-be gorgeous Italian ceremony this weekend. We'll be taking bets on how many World Series-winning players and supermodels will be in attendance.

Congrats, you two!