Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Are Married!

According to People, supermodel Kate Upton, 25, and her Houston Astros pitcher beau Justin Verlander, 34, have tied the knot!

The pair implicitly announced their engagement in May 2016 when Upton showed off her massive engagement ring on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

One more from #MetBall A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on May 4, 2016 at 11:27am PDT

Since the news broke, both parties have kept notoriously quiet in regard to wedding plans.

Upton teased us in late October with photos that appeared to be taken during a bachelorette party or wedding shower, but has furthered the mystery ever since.

No better place to relax, rejuvenate and celebrate @ThePlazaHotel 🌻❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

When we caught up with Upton during New York Fasion Week in September, she told us that wedding planning isn’t exactly her favorite thing. “Wedding planning is truly a stresser that I hate,” she said.

Well, Kate can officially kiss wedding planning goodbye—she’s a married woman now! The longtime couple made it official on Nov. 4 during a private ceremony in Italy.

Considering Verlander’s team won the World Series on Wednesday night, the timing literally could not be better.

🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Congrats, you two!