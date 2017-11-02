Unlike the Rest of L.A., Kate Upton Is Ecstatic Over the Houston Astros's World Series Win

Celebrities packed into Dodgers Stadium to watch the home team take on the visiting Houston Astros for game seven of the World Series in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but very few found themselves celebrating the results. Except, of course, Kate Upton.

Despite her local zip code, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's wife-to-be was all about Texas. From her seat behind home plate, Upton, who was wearing a custom denim jacket with her longtime love's name on the back, could barely contain her enthusiasm as the two teams faced off. And when the Astros ultimately managed a 5-1 win over the Dodgers, Upton was on the field in Verlander's arms.

Alex Trautwig/Getty

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Sharing her joy was Houston native Travis Scott. The father-to-be and boyfriend of Kylie Jenner stood on his seat and cheered as his team won.

Travis Scott is all of Houston rn #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/pPmWIIlrzT — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) November 2, 2017

Disappointed but gracious, the rest of Hollywood responded to the Dodgers's defeat on social media.

"Hell of a series. One for the ages," Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote on Twitter, while others, like Rob Lowe, made light of the situation. "It sounds like the second game of a daytime double header in August here at #WorldSeriesGame7," he joked.

It sounds like the second game of a daytime double header in August here at #WorldSeriesGame7 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) November 2, 2017

Congratulations to the @Astros on winning the #WorldSeries. I love you @Dodgers. You made us all proud. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 2, 2017

Still sending #respect to my Dodgers! Ya played your cans off! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 2, 2017

Fitting that the courageous & resilient people in the city of #Houston -- have officially been coronated as champions in 2017!#WorldSeries — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 2, 2017

CongrASTROlations!!!!



This is still better than what Trump just tweeted. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 2, 2017

Congratulations to the Astros!