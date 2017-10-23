Kate Upton and Her Bridal Party Are The Chicest Guests at the Plaza Hotel

Supermodel Kate Upton announced her engagement to baseball player Justin Vreelander in May of last year in the literal most glamorous way possible—by debuting a diamond sparkler (on *that* finger) at the Met Gala.

Since her Hollywood engagement reveal, Upton, 25, has shared little about her upcoming nuptials. In fact, just last month she revealed her distaste for the whole process, telling InStyle, “Wedding planning is truly a stressor that I hate.” We get it, Kate.

Anyway, it seems Kate’s special day is nearing—like really, really near.

On Monday, the model-cum-actress shared a shot of her and a couple friends receiving the star treatment in white robes with gold trim, champagne flutes at the ready. “Cheers to getting pampered @GuerlainSpaNY and being showered with @ghmumm #darewincelebrate,” she captioned the image.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Just a couple hours later, Kate struck again, this time all but formally announcing the arrival of her bachelorette party!

In a not-so-sneaky snap, five women appear just outside the Plaza Hotel, their backs turned to the camera. All the ladies in question don backwards baseball caps—the outer four wear hats reading “Squad” in gold lettering, while the gal in the center (Upton, we’re assuming) wears a white cap spelling “Bride” in delicate cursive.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Bachelorette party goals, am I right? Congrats, to the beautiful bride-to-be!