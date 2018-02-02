Are Bridal Sneakers the Trend of the Future? Kate Spade and Keds Just Launched a Comfy Collection

Walking down the aisle just got a whole lot more comfortable thanks to Kate Spade and Keds.

Bringing a whole new meaning to a bride’s “something new,” the brands teamed up to create a collection of bridal sneakers, and dropped the cute kicks in late January.

The wedding collection has a little bit of everything for brides who want to step away from the traditional heel for their nuptials. From gold and cream glitter sneakers laced up with satin ribbons to metallic kicks and pearl and floral embellished loafers, there’s a design to suit every taste, even if the bridesmaids want a pair of their own.

The wedding collection, which retails from $40 to $120, also includes glittery kids sneakers as well, for the flower girl and ring bearer who might also want to make sparkly statements. Shop them on keds.com and katespade.com now.

While wearing a heel down the aisle is often the go-to move, dancing the night away in shoes you can take along for the honeymoon, doesn’t sound like a bad idea to us.