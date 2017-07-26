Kate Moss and Naomie Harris Glamorously Parade About New Orleans in Miu Miu's New Film

No surprise here: Kate Moss knows how to party. In the '90s, she hit the runways by day and hit the clubs in slinky slip dresses by night. Thanks to Miu Miu, however, you can see the supermodel in a fabulous new light.

On Wednesday the celebrated fashion brand released its fall 2017 campaign film and one thing’s clear: You’re going to want to visit New Orleans, ASAP. Shot by Alasdair McLellan, the mini film finds Moss and a diverse cast of actresses and models including Naomie Harris, Adwoa Aboah, and Jean Campbell dressed in the best of Miu Miu’s multi-colored, furry, ultra glamorous autumnal pieces.

In the clip, you’ll hear a jazz band playing loudly as the models hit up the bayou and Preservation Hall, a historic venue for American jazz. Moss walks in wearing a blue fur coat and is later seen seated inside a theater, watching a film as though she were, well, posing for a campaign.

Harris, too, lets herself have fun and shimmies her shoulders to the live band as the fashion just keeps coming from scene to scene. We first caught a glimpse of the campaign in June, but this is the animated cherry on top.

Watch the full film above.