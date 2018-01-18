Kate Moss Hit the Runway for the First Time in 5 Years—and Naomi Campbell Was by Her Side

Jonathan Borge
Jan 18, 2018 @ 2:45 pm

It takes a supermodel to know one, right?

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, the world’s two arguably most famous superstars reunited on Thursday in the City of Love for Louis Vuitton. No, you’re not missing out on a new collection designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. It’s actually men’s fashion week across the Atlantic, and the iconic models came together to support Vuitton’s artistic director for the men’s collections, Kim Jones, who is departing the brand.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images (2)

So what’s so special about this one? Moss literally hasn’t hit the runway since 2013, and while Campbell certainly has, it’s been years since we’ve seen these two come together for the same show—much less side by side. They walked individually and later joined Jones for one epic finale in which they rocked coordinating leather-monogrammed trench coats and hiking boots.

Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

On Instagram, Jones explained the inspiration behind casting the duo. “This was really a thank you and reference to @themarcjacobs early 2000s Vuitton and the fact that he was the one that gave me the opportunity to be @louisvuitton thank you all,” he wrote.

In case you’re curious as to how they walked, this video is a reminder that guys, they’ve still got it.

Truly badass.

