Kate Moss’s Look-Alike Daughter Landed Her First Modeling Campaign

Kate Moss’s 14-year-old daughter is already following in her model mom’s footsteps. Lila Grace Moss Hack landed her first modeling campaign as the new face of the U.K.-based Braid Bar.

Lila, whose dad is media mogul Jefferson Hack, stars in a new campaign alongside musician Mick Jones’s daughter Stella. In a sneak peek from the “new summer menu,” the teens—dubbed the “braid baes”—wear multiple colorful braids and matching “The Braid Bar” sweatshirts. We can definitely see the resemblance between Lila and her famous mom—those almond-shaped eyes look eerily familiar.

While this is Lila’s first modeling campaign, it isn’t her first time in front of the camera. The teen made her red carpet debut at 12 years old alongside her famous mom and has even posed for magazine covers alongside her.

Apparently, Lila has had an eye for fashion from a young age. Back in 2013, Moss told InStyle U.K. that she’s obsessed with one style-centric movie. “She’s watched The Devil Wears Prada 10 times, and she’s got a desk in her room with a phone,” Moss said, revealing her daughter perfects her acting skills at home by pretending to answer phones with: “Hello, Miranda Priestly’s office.”

Sounds like this teen has a big career ahead of her.