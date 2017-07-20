Kate Middleton Stuns in a Sunny Yellow Jenny Packham Dress

Kate Middleton is lighting up Germany one flawless frock at a time.

After making waves with a bright scarlet off-the-shoulder dress on Wednesday night, the royal beauty donned the summer look of our dreams the following morning in Heidelberg's traditional market square, as she began the fourth of day her and her family's tour of Poland and Berlin.

Giving off major ray of sunshine vibes, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to pay homage to the German flag, opting for a warm yellow Jenny Packham lace number, which accentuated the mom of two's trim figure with a waist-cinching belt.

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Is the Vision of an English Rose in Erdem Separates

Middleton, who has visits to the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg and one with Nobel Prize winner Harald zur Hausen on her itinerary for the day, went for comfort in the shoe department. The princess balanced the frock's brightness with nude espadrilles from Monsoon and a matching nude clutch. A curly blowout and a radiant complexion topped off her sunshine-inspired ensemble.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Stuns in Trendy Red Gown at Garden Party Honoring Queen Elizabeth in Germany

With Friday marking the end of her and Prince William's royal tour, we're sad to see the constant stream of always impeccable travel looks from the Duchess come to an end!