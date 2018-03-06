Unbelievably, Kate Middleton’s Winter White Coat Is Under $100

Was Kate Middleton watching the Oscars on Sunday? Well, we don't know for sure, but if her outfit is any indication, she might have gotten some fashion inspiration from the red carpet.

The pregnant royal stepped out on Tuesday in Oxford, England, to visit Pegasus Primary School, and she wore one of the Oscars red carpet's hottest colors: winter white.

Much like Mary J. Blige, Margot Robbie, Jane Fonda, and Laura Dern, Middleton fully embraced the color trend.

Not only was Middleton's JoJo Maman Bébé coat (amazon.com) on trend but, according to E! News, it also cost a reasonable $95.

Fittingly, it's named the "Princess Wool Coat," and it features large white buttons and a collarless neckline. The coat is an old favorite of Middleton's, who wore it years ago while pregnant with Princess Charlotte while visiting the set of Downton Abbey.

Even though the coat isn't available to buy at the moment, recreating Middleton's look isn't that difficult. There are plenty of on-trend white coats hitting the racks, including ones with similar chic buttons ($149, nordstrom.com) and ones that have trench coat details ($1,965, netaporter.com), in a Meghan Markle-like twist.

It just goes to show that you can be on trend like a royal without totally breaking the bank.