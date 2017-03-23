Kate Middleton Sends Her Thoughts to Victims of Westminster Attack

Kate Middleton’s work is never done. In addition to being a highly visible public figure, mother of two, and a veritable style icon, the Duchess of Cambridge’s charitable undertakings command her focus.

Dressed in a bright pink suit and a pair of beige pumps, Duchess Kate delivered a speech at the launch of Best Beginnings’ maternal mental health film series, “Out of the Blue" in London on Thursday.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Before launching her address, Middleton took a moment to offer condolences to the victims of yesterday’s tragic attack on Westminster.

“Before I begin, I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster. We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we're here to talk about,” the Duchess stated.

Middleton has been a vocal advocate of mental health services throughout the years, partnering with Heads Together to de-stigmatize mental illness. The Duchess is particularly interested in helping mothers who suffer from mental health challenges, a topic she discussed at length during her speech.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge—even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not,” Middleton admitted.

“Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.

And yet there is no rule book, no right or wrong—you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family.”

The duchess cited her own doubts as a mother, telling the crowd, “For many mothers, myself included, this can, at times lead to lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance.”

RELATED: Prince William Visits Paris for the First Time Since Princess Diana’s Death

“It's right to talk about motherhood as a wonderful thing, but we also need to talk about its stresses and strains,” Middleton continued, “It’s ok not to find it easy. Asking for help should not be seen as a sign of weakness.”

Read the duchess’s full address here.