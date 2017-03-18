Kate Middleton Stuns in Chanel in Paris

When in Paris...It's day two of Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to the City of Light, and the Duchess has already mastered French style.

Last night, Middleton wowed us with her stunning Jenny Packham gown as she attended dinner at the British Embassy in Paris, and she's back at it again this morning, stepping out in a lovely Chanel ensemble as she and the Duke begin their second day there. For today's events, Middleton chose to wear a knee-length blue Chanel coatdress adorned with a white and red dot print. The beautiful number was cinched at the waist with a black Chanel belt, and Middleton carried a small, quilted maroon bag from the brand, as well.

Prince William, on the other hand, matched his wife perfectly, opting for a navy blue suit, white dress shirt, and maroon tie.

The Duke and Duchess have a busy itinerary as they spend their Saturday in the French capital. This morning, the couple visited Les Invalides, a former veteran hospital turned museum, before heading to the famous Musée d'Orsay, where they took a moment to look out over the city through the railway clock.

Next, they headed over to the Trocadéro, the Parisian square across the river from the Effiel Tower. There, the Duke and Duchess attended "Les Voisins in Action," an event celebrating the strong relations between French and British youth.

The couple will attend a rugby match at the Stade de France later in the day to wrap up their two-day trip. We only wish we got to see Middleton do Parisian fashion for a little longer!