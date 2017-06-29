Kate Middleton Looked Like Walking Art as She Unveiled a New Museum Development 

Kate Middleton put her art history degree to use this week when she helped out at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The royal opened new areas of the museum and met those who helped pull off the project (and an adorable little girl) before making her way to Sackler Courtyard to unveil a commemorative plaque.

Nicky J Sims/Getty

Middleton's visit seems appropriate. The new developments in the museum have created new gallery spaces, and People reports that it's the museum's single largest architectural project in the last 100 years.

It's no wonder Middleton ventured out to see it firsthand, especially since she studied art while at St. Andrew's University, where she met her husband, Prince William.

For the special event, Middleton definitely dressed the part of the artistic royal. She wore a black-and-white printed dress with red piping details and a bright red clutch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

You could even say that she looked like walking art, but to be honest, when doesn't she?