Kate Middleton Surprised Victims of the London Terror Attacks with a Hospital Visit

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to King’s College Hospital in London on Monday to meet with those affected by the June 3 terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. The horrific events left eight dead and 48 injured, 14 of which were treated at King’s College.

During her trip, Kate Middleton spoke with both patients injured in the attacks and hospital staff.

Clad in a smart blue suit and navy pumps, the duchess appeared to lift the spirits of those faced with the tragedy.

Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool / Getty

“What you do is remarkable,” Middleton reportedly told hospital employees.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/874267207617982464 The Duchess says goodbye to the fantastic team @KingsCollegeNHS and thanks them for all their care & support for victims of the attack. pic.twitter.com/hH9qKum1p9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/874264195273035777 After meeting patients, HRH sits with Dr Tunnicliff who explains how important the psychological support offered to staff & patients is. pic.twitter.com/JZpvTenMIu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

“We prepare for incidents like this 24 hours a day, but it’s really nice when someone like the Duchess of Cambridge comes in and sees what we do first hand and says thanks,” Malcolm Tunnicliff, clinical director of King’s College Hospital’s emergency department, told reporters.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/874250427130359808 HRH meets some of the incredible doctors, nurses and support staff who describe their experiences to The Duchess. pic.twitter.com/Su3dTrtKic — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

See video of her visit in the above clip.