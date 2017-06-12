Kate Middleton Surprised Victims of the London Terror Attacks with a Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton Surprised Victims of the London Terror Attacks with a Hospital Visit
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
June 12, 2017 @ 12:30 PM

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to King’s College Hospital in London on Monday to meet with those affected by the June 3 terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. The horrific events left eight dead and 48 injured, 14 of which were treated at King’s College.

During her trip, Kate Middleton spoke with both patients injured in the attacks and hospital staff.

Clad in a smart blue suit and navy pumps, the duchess appeared to lift the spirits of those faced with the tragedy.

Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool / Getty

“What you do is remarkable,” Middleton reportedly told hospital employees.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/874267207617982464

RELATED: Prince Harry Breaks Ramadan Fast and Honors London Attack Victims in Singapore

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/874264195273035777

“We prepare for incidents like this 24 hours a day, but it’s really nice when someone like the Duchess of Cambridge comes in and sees what we do first hand and says thanks,” Malcolm Tunnicliff, clinical director of King’s College Hospital’s emergency department, told reporters.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/874250427130359808

See video of her visit in the above clip.

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top