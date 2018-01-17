All About Kate Middleton's Rare, Unscripted Moment Where She Corrected Someone

Kate Middleton is known for being extraordinarily poised and polished, but every once in a while, she'll let her hair down in a more casual moment.

On Tuesday, the expectant royal made a visit alongside Prince William to Coventry Cathedral Rising Café in Coventry, England, and while there, she imparted some wisdom in a rare unscripted talk.

When she and Prince William sat down for tea with members of the organization, one person put aside some almond milk specifically for Middleton, which kicked everything off.

TRH also met staff and volunteers at the @CovCathedral Rising Café – a social enterprise aimed at providing work and opportunity for those overcoming drug and alcohol addictions. pic.twitter.com/VCaE5AHldl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2018

“We put almond milk on the table because we had read that she had it,” said Kim Gardener, who runs Betel UK's women's houses after recovering from addiction, according to People.

Unfortunately, it seems like that information wasn't quite correct, and Middleton had no qualms about politely saying so while turning it into a teachable moment.

“Don’t believe everything you read," she said. "I don’t even like almond milk.”

The couple went on to praise the cakes that were made for them and even suggested that the bakers should look into reality TV baking. Prince William said that his daughter Princess Charlotte would love the princess cake, and told the makers that they should be on the TV show The Great British Bake Off.

What a sweet and laid-back way to spend the day.