Kate Middleton Re-Wears a Tory Burch Tweed Coat for a Surprise Charity Visit

Kate Middleton is the queen—of recycling outfits! The pregnant royal stopped by the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families for a surprise visit on Thursday wearing a tweed coat that looked awfully familiar.
Middleton, who is a patron of the AFNCCF, re-wore a now sold-out tweed Tory Burch coat that the royal wore when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte back in 2014. In that first outing (pictured below), Middleton paired the coat with skinny black jeans and matching pumps for an NBA basketball game at New York’s Barclay’s Center:
On Thursday, the duchess wore the coat to the HeadStart Learning Conference, where she chatted with young people and staff about mental health and resilience.
This has been a big week for the royal, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday in a low-key manner at home with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
On Wednesday, Middleton stepped out in a royal blue Hobbs peacoat and Seraphine maternity dress ($109; seraphine.com) that she’s been spotted in during previous pregnancies.
We’re loving seeing these pieces back in rotation.