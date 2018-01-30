Pregnant Kate Middleton Takes a Rare Style Risk in a Floor-Length Yellow Gown

Kate Middleton and Prince William have had an eventful trip to Sweden thus far, with meeting their equally royal doppelgängers, and competing in a playful hockey game, but what better way to end day one than with a little fashion fun?

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for a black-tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassador, and they were dressed to the nines. While William stuck with a signature black suit and bow tie, Middleton opted to take a rare fashion risk in a floor-length bright golden yellow gown with a high neck by Erdem.

CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/AFP/Getty Images

The royal left her neutral-toned morning look by the wayside in a move that literally set her apart from everyone else in the room.

As she and Prince William met Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and his wife Ulla Löfven, who wore neutrals, Middleton's statement-making print dress demanded attention.

KensingtonRoyal/twitter

Middleton has a history of wearing solid-colored short-sleeve dresses to formal events, so this look is a rarity in her fashion repertoire.

At the Royal Variety Performance last November, she wore a blue Elsa-like dress, which is more emblematic of her normal black tie style, as she regularly wears dresses that have one primary color.

We're crossing our fingers that we'll see more dramatic style looks from her on this trip. Who knew Sweden would bring out such an unconventional side of Middleton?