Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day Appearance Is One of Her Last Before Maternity Leave

In case you hadn't heard, Kate Middleton is a big fan of St. Patrick's Day.

The royal has a habit of dressing up in her boldest green, shamrock-inspired outfits on the holiday each year, and even though she is 8 months pregnant, 2018 is not an exception.

The Duchess of Cambridge came out to celebrate with her husband, Prince William, and the Colonel of the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in London.

Naturally, the pregnant royal wore green, and she could not have looked more festive:

WPA Pool/Getty Images

She presented a basket of shamrock to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

... as well as their mascot, Irish Wolfhound Domhnall:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton has handed out shamrocks to the Irish Guards for almost every St. Patrick's Day since her wedding seven years ago—often accessorizing with a Cartier shamrock brooch and a sprig of shamrocks on her lapel. She skipped 2016, but that was not the case this year, despite her being so far into her pregnancy.

Middleton has been incredibly active with public events as of late. Earlier this week, she joined her husband, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth for a church service celebrating Commonwealth Day. A day later, on Tuesday, she hit the pavement once again, to meet with Wimbledon and tennis representatives to discuss children's tennis initiatives in the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Cambridge today met with representatives from @BritishTennis and @Wimbledon, @WeAreCoachCore, @JudyMurray and Tim Henman to discuss children's tennis initiatives in the UK and access to the sport at grassroots level. pic.twitter.com/8muSzJ3Ptn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 13, 2018

While Middleton has shown no sign of slowing down her royal duties so far, with her April due date approaching Saturday's outing will be among her final public events.