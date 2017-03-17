Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day Outfit This Year Is More Regal Than Ever

Kate Middleton just may be the most stylish leprechaun to ever walk this earth.

In London Friday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked St. Patrick's Day with a tradition that extends back more than 100 years. The royal couple attended the annual parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, where Kate presented shamrock sprigs to the Irish officers and guardsmen of the 1st Battalion.

Yui Mok/PA Wire

With Prince William dressed in full military regalia beside her, the fashionable duchess paid sartorial homage to the Irish holiday in dark green, double-breasted coat with chic black trim and gold buttons designed by Catherine Walker. Middleton accessorized her festive look with matching green pumps and a stylish fascinator secured atop her low chignon.

Dan Kitwood/Getty

The duchess couldn't keep from smiling as she handed out the tiny symbols of good luck, and even bent down to say hello to the battalion's mascot, a regal Irish wolfhound.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

The royals then stopped by the Guardsman’s lunch, where the longest-serving guardsman in the battalion reportedly toasted the Kate and thanked her for the gift of shamrocks.