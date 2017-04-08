Don't Worry, Kate Middleton's Sold-Out Dress Will Be Back

If you (like many others), were freaking out over the stunning red (and sold out) Marchesa dress that Kate Middleton wore to the theatre, you can now relax. Marchesa is bringing the flame-hued tulle number back in stock!

In case you missed it: The Duchess of Cambridge took everyone's breath away when she appeared at a London performance of 42nd Street in the brand's "Notte" dress, and it was only fitting that stores everywhere quickly sold out of the style. A Marchesa representative told Page Six that "The team has been flooded with sales requests," going on to share some (very) good news. "The style is being reproduced due to demand and will be back in stores in June," the rep confirmed. Mark your calendars for the tea-length, illusion-necklined frock's summer return!

Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman had this to say of the dress and its wearer, "Kate is so elegant and timeless, and this textured tea-length tulle gown was absolutely perfect for her."

If you want to wear it just like Kate, consider accessorizing with statement-making earrings and a sleek clutch. Stick with red tones for extra oomph.