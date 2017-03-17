Kate Middleton Saved Her Most Dazzling Look Yet for a Night Out in Paris

The Duchess is très chic.

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for a dinner at the British Embassy in Paris as part of their official two-day trip, and the couple didn't forget that the city is often referred to as the world's most fashionable.

Princess Kate pulled out all the stops for their evening event, wearing her brunette strands in a perfectly styled blowout and accessorizing with sparkling earrings, a statement bracelet, and glittering clutch. But what really caught our attention? Her dazzling metallic Jenny Packham gown, which featured intricate embellishments, a delicate sheer overlay, and jeweled neckline. Meanwhile, the Duke looked handsome in a tailored black suit, white dress shirt, dapper black bow-tie, and matching shoes.

ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day Outfit Will Put Yours to Shame





This is far from the first winning look that the royal has worn in the City of Light. The Duchess arrived in the locale wearing the same festive green Catherine Walker coat she donned at the St. Patrick's Day parade in London earlier in the day, and afterwards donned a gorgeous black Alexander McQueen frock for a reception at the British Embassy.

RELATED: Prince William Visits Paris with Kate Middleton for the First Time Since His Mom's Death

See more of Kate Middleton's most memorable looks in our gallery.