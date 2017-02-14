Kate Middleton Wears the Perfect Scarlet Coat on Valentine's Day

Kate Middleton wore royal red to a special Valentine's Day morning date as she started off the holiday in the skies.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge headed to an airfield in Cambridgeshire, England, to join the Royal Air Force cadets for her third visit after taking over from Prince Philip as Honorary Air Commander in 2015. She dressed warmly for the occasion in a double-breasted red wool blazer, black turtleneck, black skinnies, and black knee-length boots as she tried her hand at flying for the first time in a simulator training session.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/831475003514290176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw The Duchess takes to the skies for an @aircadets flight simulator training session @RAFWittering1 🛫 pic.twitter.com/3XuPHczFPi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2017

Flight Lieutenant Michael Salter praised the royal's natural flying abilities in an interview with People, telling the publication, "She was gentle on the controls. Very often people are too rough but she had it exactly right. She was a natural."

The mom-of-two also sat alongside young cadets, who are ages 12 to 19, for a personal development lesson and viewed a tutor aircraft.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/831504486195687425 Thank you @aircadets for the lovely welcome for The Duchess to your half term skills development camp @RAFWittering1! pic.twitter.com/8nc8hpnl6b — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2017

As Prince William has a history as a helicopter search and rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force and would surely make a great flight instructor, we will be looking out for Kate to bring her natural flying abilities to the skies in the future.