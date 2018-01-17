Pregnant Kate Middleton Continues Her Chic Coat Streak in Scarlet Number

Lara Walsh
Jan 17, 2018 @ 7:30 am

Kate Middleton continues to brighten up dreary London with a slew of stylish coats in a vibrant color palette.

A day after recycling a hot fuchsia jacket in Coventry, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in another eye-catching winter staple to commemorate the opening of the Great Ormond Street Hospital on Wednesday. 

The scarlet Boden peacoat ($330, bodenusa.com) closely hugged Middleton's growing baby bump and offered a glimpse at her camel dress underneath. Whimsical ruffles and a neat row of buttons added just enough glamour to make the jacket an instant classic. 

John Stillwell - PA Images/Getty

Braving the winter chill sans stockings, the expectant star flaunted her legs with a pair of black suede pumps, which she accessorized with a matching clutch and elegant drop earrings.

The mom of two met with patients and their families at the facility’s Mittal Children’s Medical Center, and was gifted teddy bears by one young girl, Ava.

As Kate carries on her royal duties this winter, expect to gain more chic coat inspo from the ever-stylish mom-to-be!

