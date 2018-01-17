Pregnant Kate Middleton Continues Her Chic Coat Streak in Scarlet Number

Kate Middleton continues to brighten up dreary London with a slew of stylish coats in a vibrant color palette.

A day after recycling a hot fuchsia jacket in Coventry, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in another eye-catching winter staple to commemorate the opening of the Great Ormond Street Hospital on Wednesday.

The scarlet Boden peacoat ($330, bodenusa.com) closely hugged Middleton's growing baby bump and offered a glimpse at her camel dress underneath. Whimsical ruffles and a neat row of buttons added just enough glamour to make the jacket an instant classic.

John Stillwell - PA Images/Getty

Braving the winter chill sans stockings, the expectant star flaunted her legs with a pair of black suede pumps, which she accessorized with a matching clutch and elegant drop earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed to @GreatOrmondSt (GOSH) by 9 year-old patient, Ava.



Today HRH is opening the new Mittal Children’s Medical Centre, which will enable the hospital provide world-class care to even more children. pic.twitter.com/66UMmVjicd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

The children have been able to move into new, modern wards where parents or carers can stay comfortably overnight by their child's bedside. pic.twitter.com/Fr314layG5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

The mom of two met with patients and their families at the facility’s Mittal Children’s Medical Center, and was gifted teddy bears by one young girl, Ava.

As Kate carries on her royal duties this winter, expect to gain more chic coat inspo from the ever-stylish mom-to-be!